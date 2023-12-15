International athlete Hima Das will grace the date announcement and flag distribution programme of the sixth edition of Khasdar Krida Mahotsav to be held at Bhai Bardhan Sabhagruh, Kingsway Hispital, near Kasturchand Park on Sunday at 11.30 am. union minister and the brainchild of KKM Nitin Gadkari will preside over the programme. BJP city president Jitendra (Bunty) Kukde, MLAs Krishna Khopde, Vikas Kumbhare, Mohan Mate, MLC Pravin Datke, former MLA Sudhakar Kohale, MLA Samit Meghe and MLA Tekchand Sawarkar will grace the occasion.

The sixth edition of Khasdar Kirda Mahotsav will run for 17 days on 66 grounds with 55 games. An organising committee has been formed for the smooth conduction of event. Secretary Dr Piyush Ambulkar, treasurer Ashish Mukin, members NAgesh Sahare, Padmakar Charmode, Dr Sambhaji Bhonsale, Vivek Awasare, Sachin Deshmukh, Ashpaq Sheikh, Amit Sampat, Satish Wade, Sachin Mathne, Sunil Manekar, Lakshmikant Kirpane, Dr Sourabh Mohod, Ramesh Bhandari, Prakash Chandrayan and others are working hard for the success of event.