Ira International win twin crowns
By Lokmat English Desk | Published: June 8, 2023 07:20 PM 2023-06-08T19:20:01+5:30 2023-06-08T19:20:01+5:30
After winning the Under-17 boys’ crown, defending champions Ira International Under-14 team thrashed School of Scholars, Beltarodi 4-0. ...
After winning the Under-17 boys’ crown, defending champions Ira International Under-14 team thrashed School of Scholars, Beltarodi 4-0.
Yashasvi Kubde scored a hat-trick while Ishwari Raut scored one in the huge title win.
In the Under-17 summit clash, Ira beat SoS by an identical margin. Palak Sharma and Anchal Saini scored a brace each. Both the Ira International teams have qualified for the Divisional competition.Open in app