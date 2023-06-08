Ira International win twin crowns

After winning the Under-17 boys’ crown, defending champions Ira International Under-14 team thrashed School of Scholars, Beltarodi 4-0.

Yashasvi Kubde scored a hat-trick while Ishwari Raut scored one in the huge title win.

In the Under-17 summit clash, Ira beat SoS by an identical margin. Palak Sharma and Anchal Saini scored a brace each. Both the Ira International teams have qualified for the Divisional competition.