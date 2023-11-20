Irshad wins LIC carrom title

In the final match, top seed Irshad Ahmed of Rai Club defeated unseeded player Dipak Gedam of JBC in two straight games by 15-13, 25-0. First game was very tough, but Irshad made it very simple in the second game to defeat Dipak Gedam to clinch the title. Earlier, in semifinal despite losing first game 0-25 to Nikhil Lokhande of Janta, Dipak Gedam made a comeback by winning next two games 20/7, 25/21. In the other semifinal, Irshad Ahmed defeated Ishant Sakhare of Janta in straight two games 17-16 and 25-5. The winner walked away with the cash prize of Rs 3,000 whereas the runners-up got Rs 2,000. The third and fourth place holders got Rs 1000 each. Prizes were distributed at the hands of senior divisional manager IC Mallik. On this occasion, divisional manager Naval Meshram, chief referee SN Narnaware, secretary LICI Sports Club Dr.Smita Mahurkar, joint secretary Raju Dudhankar, and others were present.