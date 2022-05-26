Ishika wins boxing gold in 81 kg category

Nagpur, May 26

Ishika Warawde clinched gold medal in the heaviest weight category of KKM boxing event at Gandhibagh on Wednesday night.

Ishika knocked out Shubhangi Sahare in the 81 kg weight category final. List of other gold medal winners (Senior Girls) Yashshree Sahare (70-75kg), Gayatri Waghmare (66-70), Manasi Nimje (63-66), Sakshi Chakole (60-63), PurvaWakode (52-54), Neha Tarare (50-52), Nikita Uikey (48-50), ReshmaYesasure (45-48). (Junior Girls) Krushika Maheshkar (63 ), Janvi Patil (57-60), Nida Ahmad (54-57), Sujan Urkhade (51-54), Nahid Anjum (48-51), Tanisha Ghuge (45-48), Pratibha Bahad (43- 45), Sawli Burgunje (41-43), Urvashi Meshram (39-41), Mahi Shivarkar (35-37).

Black Panthers emerge winners

Black Panthers teams emerged winner in the Sepak Takraw event organised during Khasdar Krida Mahotsav at the Night School Campus, Ram Nagar. The event was conducted on Vidarbha Level with eight boys and six girls team taking part. A total of 70 players participated in the event. The boys final was played between Black Panthers and WardhaWarriors wherein Black Panthers won with a score of 24-22, 13-21, 21- 17. In the girls section, the final was played between Black Panthers and Divine Elements with the former winning 21-16, 21-17. In the boys section, NSSM took the third spot while NSTgot the bronze in girls group. Sameer Thool was declared man of the tournament and Sonal Dhadse was declared as the woman of the tournament. Vipin Kandar, Dr Yogendra Pandey, Mohd Javed Rana, Dr Amit Kanwar and Dr Amrita Pandey along with a host of Nagpur District Sepak TakrawAssociation (NDSTA) members graced the occas