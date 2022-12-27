J&K dismissed on 191 as Thakur, Bhute, Sarvate shine

At stumps Vidarbha scored 58 for two in 21.1 overs with Atharva Taide playing on 24 whereas skipper Faiz Fazal (12) and debutant Aman Mokhade (18) already returned to the pavilion.

The first day belonged to Vidarbha bowlers. Yash Thakur who was bought for a whopping Rs 45 lakh by Lucknow Super Giants LSG) few days back during IPL mini auction was the most successful bowlers as he claimed four wickets conceding 40 runs. Another pacer Nachiket Bhute made his debut memorable by claiming three wickets for 42 runs while left-arm orthodox Aditya Sarvate got three for 44.

Earlier J&K won the toss and elected to bat first. Their decision backfired as Vidarbha bowlers ripped thru the batting lineup. On the very first ball Bhute clean bowled captain Shubham Khajuria on duck and became first bowler of Vidarbha who took the wicket on very first ball of debut. Then J&K never recovered from an early shock and lost their wickets at regular interval.s After losing first wicket on duck Sruyansh Raina (30, 54 b, 6x4) and Henan Nazir (17, 46b, 3x4) tried to develop partnership. They added 43 run for second wicket partnership. Finally in the 16th over Sarvate got rid of Nazir and broke their partnership. Then middle order batsmen Musaif Ajaz (41, 95, 7x4, 1x6), Aquib Nabi (26, 45b, 1x4, 1x6) made some efforts with the bat but that were not enough to put some challenging total. Umrar Nazir remained not out on 21.

With eight wickets in hand Vidarbha were still trailing by 133 runs. On the second day they would like to put on good total and take the crucial first innings lead.

Brief scores (day 1)

J&K first innings: 191 all out in 68 overs (Musaif Ajaz 41, Suryansh Raina 30, Auqib Nabi 26, Umar Nazir 21, Yash Thakur 4 for 40, Nachiket Bhute 3 for 42, Aditya Sarvate 3 for 44)

Vidarbha 1st innings: 58 for 2 in 21.1 overs (Atharva Taide 24, Aman Mokhade 18, Faiz Fazal 12, Umar Nazir 1 for 19, Abid Mushtaq 1 for 2)