Joshi sisters are now Ironman 70.3

nearly 1200 participants plunged into the sea, vying for the Ironman title.

They demonstrated sportsmanship throughout the race, completing a 1.9 km swim, 90 km cycle and 21.1 km run. Snehal Joshi of final year Mechanical Engineering student of Government College of Engineering Nagpur had been preparing for the event for the last 6 months and was determined to do well.

This was her first ever attempt at Ironman 70.3 distance. Swimming and cycling phase was a bit easy but the running part 21.1 km was very tough as it was between 11 to 1 in afternoon having hot and humid weather . The last lap of 7 km was very enduring. Till then Snehal finished with an impressive timing of 5:58:25 Being placed first in her category Snehal is an official qualifier for Ironman 70.3 World Championship to be held on November 8 and 9, 2025 in Marbella, Spain .

Her sister Sanjana Joshi, a second year student of LAD college had chickengunia 15 days prior to race and advised by doctor not to participate but having a proper diet programme from a professional Shreya helped her recover and was able to complete the race with an fare timing of 6:40:35 and placed third in her category.

All the hard work for 7 hrs a day was satisfying when both the girls had a podium finish, remarked their father and coach Sunil Joshi. Both the girls had a special thanks to their swimming coach Dr Pravin Lamkhede and Vishal Chandurkar of Aqua Sports Club.