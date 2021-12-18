'Jwala, Singh role models for emerging players'

Gadkari was speaking at a function organised at the Kavi Suresh Bhat Hall in Reshimbagh.

Padma Shri Dr Vikas Mahatme, former minister Sulekhatai Kumbhare, MLC Praveen Datke, MLA Krishna Khopde, MLA Mohan Mate, MLA Vikas Kumbhare, MLA Nago Ganar, MLA Sameer Meghe, former MLA Dr. Milind Mane, KKM chief convener former mayor Sandeep Joshi were present on the occasion.

Speaking further, Nitin Gadkari said that the Khasdar Sports Festival is being held for the fourth time in Nagpur city from January 2 to 16. This year, 36 different types of sports are included and this will definitely encourage the players of Nagpur city.

Discipline is key to success in life: Sandeep Singh

It is essential for every player to embrace three things in life. The first important thing in sports is discipline. After that, respect your coach, teachers, parents and the third important thing is not to lie. If you follow these things, no one will be able to stop you from achieving your goal, said former Indian hockey captain, Haryana Sports Minister Sandeep Singh to the players present.

Jwala Gutta recalls her days in Nagpur

Jwala Gutta, a well-known international badminton player and Arjuna Award winner recalled that she lived in Nagpur for the first 4 years of his life. Jwala Gutta was born at Sevagram near Wardha. She stayed at Savarkarnagar in Nagpur and studied at Mount Carmel School. She also confessed that she used to speak Marathi but now she has forgotten. She hoped that many future champions would come forward from the