Kabaddi: Sangharsh KM men, women win

Sangharsh men defeated Jai Hind Krida Mandal 35-26 by nine points. In the women seciton, Sangharsh KM downed Shivshakti Krida Mandal Hinganghat 30-26.

In other matches of the men's section, Vidarbha Garjana Wardha defeated Shri Sai Krida Mandal 36-37 whereas Om Amar Krida Mandal recorded 38-35 victory over Jaihind Krida Mandal.

In the women section, Maratha Lancers thrashed Shri Sai Krida Mandal 40-23.In

Hockey: Big victories for Orange City, SECR

In hockey tournaments, Orange City and SE Railway men recorded big victories over their opponents.

Orange City blanked Police Boys 7-0. Thanks to Naresh Telang who scored twice in the 6th and 41st minutes. Firoz (8th min), Miller Francis (19th min), Ronald (39th min), Shahid Sheikh (44 th min) and Christopher Peter (50 th min) were the goal scorers.

SECR drubbed Hill Acadamy by 8-0. Thanks to Imran Sheikh (5th min and 18th min), Ejaj Qureshi(6th min and 17th min) and Ashok Nande (24th min and 38th min) sounded the board twice. Rajhans (1ast min) and Prajwal Buddhe (25th min) was another scorer.