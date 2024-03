Kadam hits ton as NCC slam 307/3

At SB City ground, Yash was well supported by Akshay Agrawal who hit 87. When the play stopped Varun Palandurkar was playing on 39 in the company of Kadam.

At SB City College Ground

Navniketan CC 1st innings: 307/3 in 76 overs (Yash Kadam 156 batting, Akshay Agarwal 87, Varun Palandurkar 39 batting)

Eleven Stars Cricket Club yet to bat

At Shree Sports CA Ground, Yerla

Reshimbagh Gymkhana 1st innings: 358 all out in 79.1 overs (Kedar Jagtap 94, Shreeyog Pawar 63; Abhishek Pathak 5/148); Anurag Kamptee 1st innings: 8/0 in 4 overs

Anurag Kamptee trail by 350 runs

At VCA’s Kalamna Ground

Indian Gymkhana 1st innings 209 all out in 47 overs (Jagjot Sasan 47, Vaibhav Chandekar 32; Risab Oberai 3/26, Dushyant Tekan 3/45); Ruby Colts 1st innings 119/7 in 32 overs (Varun Bisht 36 batting; Gaurav Dhoble 4/37, Parth Rekhade 3/35)

Ruby Colts trail by 90 runs

At Guru Nanak Pharmacy College Ground

Ministerial Services Sports Club 1st innings: 227 all out in 52.3 overs (Nachiket Bhute 78, Mandar Mahale 39; Kshitiz Dahiya 4/41). All India Reporter 1st innings: 63/7 in 19 overs (Nachiket Bhute 5/10). All India Reporter trail by 164 runs

At DY Patil Sports Academy Ground

VMV CC 1st innings: 327 all out in 80 overs (Atharva Thawre 56, Himangshu Bante 109; Abhishek Agrawal 5/69). Lipton Cricket Club yet to bat

At Pandav College Ground

Medical Representatives Cricket Club 1st innings: 155 all out in 50.2 overs (Bhargav Barde 39, Tushar Kadu 35; Aditya Kukde 4/38, Mandar Ghodmare 3/35)

Advocate XI Cricket Club 1st innings: 126/8 in 29 overs (Vishesh Tiwari 63; Piyush Sarvarkar 5/41). Advocate XI trail by 27 runs