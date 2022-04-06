Kale hits double ton as Vid amass 628/8; Kadam (169) too shines with bat

Nagpur, April 6

Another day another powerful batting display. Vidarbha amassed a huge total of 628 before declaring their innings against Railways on the second day of CK Nayudu Trophy match at DVR ground, Mulapadu in Vijaywada, here on Wednesday.

The credit for Vidarbha's dominance went to Mohit Kale who slammed a double century (226). His fabulous knock in 349 deliveries was studded with 24 boundaries and one six. Another star batsman was Yash Kadam who hit 169 in 248 including 12 boundaries and four sixes.

Resuming at overnight score of 293 for 3, Vidarbha batters Kale and Kadam continued to punish Railways bowlers who were absolutely clueless.

Kale who was not out on 125, first achieved 150-run mark and then raced to double century. Kadam was aggressive in his approach and completed a well-deserved century. Both made 266 run partnership for fourth wicket.

Railways got much needed breakthrough when Raut got rid of Mohit Kale with 495 runs were on board. After the departure of Kale, captain Siddhesh Wath gave good company to Kadam. Playing aggressively he smashed 65-ball 78 with the help of three fours and four sixes.

Both Kadam and Wath added 104 run for fifth-wicket partnership. When Kadam was on 169, Avijit Singh caught him off Harsh Tyagi but before that the batsman did his job perfectly. After the departure of Wath, Vidarbha declared their innings.

For Railways, Yuvraj, Harsh Tyagi and Rajat Nirwal claimed two wickets each.

Railways in their first innings lost one wicket for 31 runs. Left arm spinner Harsh Dubey got rid of opener Karna Sharma (12) with 19 runs were on board. At stumps Ankush Singh was playing on 15 in the company of Rajat Nirwal (4).

Brief scores

Vidarbha (1st innings): 628 for 8 decl in 156.5 overs (Mohit Kale 226, Yash Kadam 168, Siddhesh Wath, 78, Yash Rathod 104, Aman Mokhade 31, Yuvraj 2 for 107,Harsh Tyagi 2 for 190, Rajat Nirwal 2 for 119. )

Railways (1s tinnings): 31 for 1 (Ankush Singh batting 15, Karan Sharm a12, Harsh Dubey 1 for 7).