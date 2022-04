Kanchan to lead Vid women team

Nagpur, Apruil 7

The much delayed BCCI Senior Women's T20 Cricket Tournament will be held from April 14 and the Vidarbha team is placed in Elite Group -D and will be playing their matches at Mohali.Kanchan Nagwani will lead Vidarbha's team whereas Bharti Fulamli will be her deputy. As a prelude to the BCCI Sr.Women's T20 tournament, the VCA senior women team will be playing practice matches with Karnataka and Railway teams from April 9 to 13 and will depart for Mohali on April 15.

Team

Kanchan Nagwani (C), Bharti Fulmali (VC), Disha Kasat, Ankita Bhongade, Shivani Dharne, Latika Inamdar, Raveena Singh, Vaishnavi Khandkar, Nupur Kohale, Reena Paul, Saloni Rajput, Komal Zanzad, Gargi Wankar, Jhanvi Ranganathan, Divya Pisar, Riddhi Naik, Minal Bodkhe and Prangini Chauhan.

Schedule

1. 18.04.2022 - Vidarbha vs Uttar Pradesh

2. 19.04.2022 - Vidarbha vs Baroda

3. 21.04.2022 - Vidarbha vs Goa

4. 22.04.2022 - Vidarbha vs Uttarakhand

5. 24.04.2022 - Vidarbha vs Gujarat