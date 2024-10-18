Kanchanmala for national para swimming
By Lokmat English Desk | Published: October 18, 2024 08:10 PM2024-10-18T20:10:12+5:302024-10-18T20:10:12+5:30
Kanchanmala extended her thanks to Hanuman Sports Academy officials and VIPL for providing such a wonderful swimming facilities and for their kind support to the sports persons.
Kanchanmala Pande is a regular member of Aqua Sports Club, training under the able guidance of Dr. Pravin Lamkhade and Vishal Chandurkar.