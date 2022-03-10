Kanishka shines for Team Hansa

Kanishka single-handedly scored ten baskets for the winners. For Landmark, Saee Khonde top-scored with four.

In another match of the same category, Team Just Clean recorded close 12-9 win over Team Sanjeevani Foundation.Krushika Bharatwaj played an important role in the victory by scoring seven points. For Sanjeevani, Spruha Kumar(7) made some efforts but in vain.

In the boys section, Team Shree Hyundai defeated Team Himalaya14-8 whereas Team Blue Boys downed Tean Sarda 25-12.

Results

U-13 Girls: Team Just Clean (Krushika Bharatwaj 7) beats Team Sanjeevani Foundation (Spruha Kumar 7)12-9; Team Hansa Group (Kanishka Mande 10) beat Team Landmark (Saee Khonde 4) 11-6

U-13 Boys: Team Shree Hyundai (Yash Jaggi 6) beats Team Himalaya (Shlok Shankar 2) 14-8; Team Blue Boys (Krish Sahu 17) beats Team Sarda (Ayush Agrawal 7) 25-12

Team Spicy Cagres (Arjun Dume 14) beats Team Nipane Hoopers (Herambh Pendse 6) 14-10

U10 Mini: Team Dragon (Shantanu Sing 2) beats Team Samurai 2-0