Karate camp gets underway

By Lokmat English Desk | Published: May 17, 2023 08:00 PM 2023-05-17T20:00:02+5:30 2023-05-17T20:00:02+5:30

The camp was inaugurated by deputy director of sports Shekhar Patil in the presence of DSO Pallavi Dhatrak .

The camp will provide Kumite & Kata and Team Kumite & Team Kata special training with rules & regulation of World Karate Federation.

Sangita Gire, Deepak Gire, Anil Borwar, Aruna Gandhe, Darshna Yeotikar and other were present during the opening ceremony .

The Programme was conducted by the secretary Mitsuya-Kai Karate Club Dr Zakir Khan and Emmanuel Philip. Pankaj Khandagale made introductory remarks. Mrunal Wankhede proposed a vote of thanks. The camp will continue till June 30 and the players can enroll themselves.

