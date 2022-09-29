Kashish triumphs in Ryan Marathon

Nagpur, Sept 29

Kashish Bhagat, a student of Mahatma Gandhi English Medium School achieved the first position in Under-16 girls category in the Ryan Marathon organised by St Xavier's High School recently.

Aditi Badwaik of the same school finished fifth. In all 65 students participated in the event that was held after two years due to the pandemic.

Kashish received a cash prize of Rs 1,500 whereas Aditi got Rs 500. The students are trained under the guidance of sports teachers Ramchandra Wani and Shubham Choudhry.

Headmaster of the school Dharmendra Parshivnikar, supervisor Deepali Kothe, Priya Dakhle, Madhavi Wandhe, Kalpana Khandale, Sipin Singh, Anuradha Khadse, Madhuri Pawar, Reshkiran Athawale, Priti Dhamgaye, Madhuri Godhankar, Mangala Kathane, Najuka Muaiskar, Prashant Neware and others have congratulated the students.