Kashit, Marathe-Dhok, Ekta champs

The upset was caused by Kashit Nagrale in the men’s singles semifinal a he shocked his elder opponent Soham Jane in a tight finish tie-breaker 6/5(7/5)that went down to the wire. In the finals, Kashit again beat the gutsy Anand Marathe 6-1 in a one-sided match that took everyone by surprise.

In the men's doubles semis Tanmay and Soham easily beat Om Ladle and Omkar Sathe 6-0 while Anand Marathe and Om Dhaka downed Achintya Verma and Tejal Pal 6/2. In a match between equals, Anand and Om beat Tanmay and Soham 6-2 in the doubles finals.

In the women’s open, the combative Ekta Ingle was far superior for her opponents and was the winner, whileSurmayee Sathe finished the runner-up.

Vice President of NDHTA Ashok Bhiwapurkar and joint secretary Vikram Naidu distributed the prizes. Vishal Landge was the tournament supervisor.

Results

Men's singles SF: Anand Marathe beat Achintya Verma 6-2, Kashit Nagrale beat Soham Jane 6/5(7/5). Final:Kashit Nagrale beat Anand Marathe 6-1

Men's doubles semis: Tanmay Siriah-Soham Jane beat Om Ladole- Omkar Sathe 6-0, Anand Marathe- Om Dhok beat Achintya Verma and Tejal Pal 6-2

Final: Anand Marathe and Om Dhok beat Soham Jane and Tanmay siriah 6-2

Women’s Open final: Ekta Ingle bt Surmayee Sathe