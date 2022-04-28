Kavishwar elected Atya Patya Federation secy
By Lokmat English Desk | Published: April 28, 2022 10:00 PM2022-04-28T22:00:01+5:302022-04-28T22:00:01+5:30
New Executive Committee: Dr VD Patil: President, Dr Deepak Kavishwar: General Secretary, PS Lamba: Treasurer, V Sivakumar:Vice-President, Mukesh:VicePresident, Waseem Raja Khan: Vice President, Swapna Chakraborty: Joint Secretary, Dr Amarkant Chakole: JointSecretary, Ajay Jha: Joint Secretary, KapilPanse: Joint Secretary. Executive committee members: Oinam Kumar Singh, RDPrasad, Anil Sonkhla, N Siva Subramanian,Nitin, Pushpendra Singh, Prisca Pires, JayKavishwar.