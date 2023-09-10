Khelo India basketball tourney begins

A record 24 teams and 288 girls from all corners of the city are participating in the seven-day tournament allotted to Nagpur by the Basketball Federation of India (BFI) and Sports Authority of India (SAI). The technical part and all aspects of the tournament are organised by Nagpur District Basketball Association (NDBA).

The tournament was inaugurated by Judiciary Officer in Nagpur High Court Aradhana Garud. On the ocassion, senior basketball coach Arvind Garud of Garuda Gladiators, Senior Handball Coach of SAI Ashish Banerjee, working president of NDBA Pranay Ghate, NDBA members Samir Shrivastava, Ashish Bhide, Hemant Balbudhe, secretary of DKM Ravindra Kulkarni and others were present. Khelo India tournament Coordinator Amit Sampat conducted the proceedings while Dhiraj Kadao proposed the vote of thanks.

RESULTS

DKM-A (Meehira Dhote 15, Rajvi Maladhari 13) bt Phoenix (Shravani Salvikar 9) 38-18 (16-8, 11-0, 2-4, 9-6); Spartan-A (Neharika Deoghare 18, Madhura Kakde 4) bt NSCA (Khushi Borekar 8) 27-12 (4-4, 5-0, 8-4, 10-4); UBA (Samija Korde 6, Srishti Bhagat 5) bt HKM (Shriya Patil 2) 25-5 (4-2, 9-0, 6-2, 6-1); NASA-A (Vidhi Gatlewar 8, Swara Kesare 6) bt SKM (Rajlaxmi Uikey 4) 22-6 (8-0, 8-0, 2-2, 4-4); DKM-B (Sanvi Tambe 4, Vritti Punekar 4) bt NYSS (Vidhi 1) 19-1 (10-0, 3-1, 2-0, 4-0)