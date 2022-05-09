KKM-4 basketball tourney from today

Nagpur, May 9

The basketball championship in the season 4 of Khasdar Krida Mahotsav (KKM) will be played in two different age categories and at four different venues of the city from May 10 to 27, 2022.

While the official inauguration of the KKM is scheduled on May 13, basketball matches are being organized from May 10. As a first part of the basketball event, the JUNIOR (U-18) championship will be played for boys and girls at the NBYS courts Bajaj Nagar. After the Junior (U-18) section, matches in the Sub-Junior (U-13) category will be played from May 19.

The matches in the Sub-Junior (U-13) championship will be played at three basketball courts simultaneously. Matches will be played at Ekatmata Sanskrutik Krida Mandal (ESKM), Medical Colony, Bhagwan Nagar, United Basketball Academy (UBA) Tiranga Square and at Gurudeo Nagar Krida Mandal (GKM) courts in Gurudeo Nagar.

The basketball event of this multisport festival will be conducted by the Nagpur District Basketball Association (NDBA) and carries a handsome prize money of Rs 4,28,000.

The champion team in every category will win a cash prize of Rs 41,000 while the team finishing second will be richer by Rs 35,000 and the third placed team takes home Rs 21,000 and attractive trophies. All the players will be given certificates and the podium finishers will be awarded medals.

In addition, the best player of the tournament in all the age categories will win a cash prize of Rs 5000. Other individual performers including best defender and impact player will get a cash prize of Rs 2500 each.