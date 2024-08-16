Koradi will produce national-level players: Fadnavis

He further said the Mahayuti government has paid special attention to provide quality facilities to the players as well as good playgrounds and skilled guidance for practice.

He was speaking during the the inauguration of the newly constructed Veerangana Rani Avantibai Taluka Sports Complex at Koradi. A sports complex has been constructed at Koradi on the initiative of state president Chandrasekhar Bawankule. On this occasion Chandrasekhar Bawankule along with Kamptee MLA Tekchand Savarkar, Koradi Sarpanch Narendra Dhanole, deputy sarpanch Ashish Raut, Mahadula mayor Rajesh Rangari, BJP district president Sudhakar Kohale, Dr. Rajiv Potdar, Dr. Ashishrao Deshmukh, Anil Nidhan, Sanket Bawankule, Babanrao Taiwade, Umesh Nimone, Devendra Savarkar, Arvind Khobe, Archana Diwane, district collector Dr. Vipin Itankar, Zilla Parishad Chief Executive Officer Soumya Sharma, Mahagenco Executive Director Pankaj Sapate, Mahagenco Chief Engineer Vilas Motghare, Project Chief Engineer Vivek Rokade, Mahagenco Koradi Civil Engineer Shirish Vath, Deputy Director of Sports Shekhar Patil, Public Works Department Superintending Engineer Janardhan Bhanuse, Eknath Tickle, Tehsildar Ganesh Jagdale, Taluka Sports Officer Rajendra Sapate and all the officials were present.

