Krida Bharti to hold convention

“For the first time since its inception about ten years ago, we are holding this two-day Vidarbha-level convention. We are expecting about 1000 persons from all the talukas for this two-day event,” informed Regional General Secretary of the national body Prasanna Hardas during a press conference on Wednesday.“

Among main aims of Krida Bharti is to bring a large chunk of the society to the grounds. We want to strengthen sports at grass root level. This convention is open to anybody interest in sports and is not limited to members of the association, ” Hardas added.

Rajji Chaudhary, All India General Secretary, Krida Bharti; Prasad Mahankar, All India Co-ordinator and former MLC Parinay Fuke will grace the inauguration function. Sudhir Mungantiwar, Forest Minister, Government of Maharashtra will inaugurate the first session on the opening day. On the occasion, demonstration of various traditional and Indian games will be present along with a exhibition of sports related equipment and photographs.On the second and final day, Dr Arjun Singh Rana, Vice-Chancellor, Swarnim Gujarat Sports University, Gandhinagar will guide the gathering. Shiv Singh, former boxing coach of Indian team and Madhu Yadav, former hockey head coach of Indian team will be prominently present. Dr Sharad Suryawanshi, Pramod Tabhane, Suresh Deshpande, Sanjay Batwe and others were present during the presser.