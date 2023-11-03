Last two days of Shagun Festival

Here all the products are available with Diwali offers. There are more than 200 stalls of furniture, electronics, handloom and handicraft products, home appliances, food items, e-vehicles, investments in the festival. New products have also been launched in the exhibition. In this exhibition, Diwali furniture, iron furniture, sofa cum bed, home decor, handloom, sarees, bedsheets, garments, children's products, jewellery, 5D frames, health and fitness products, footwear, consumer products, Kashmiri products, Afghan Dryfruit, Irani Carpet, Property, e Vehicle, Mukhwas, Solar, Leather Bags, Cosmetic, Herbal, Food Products, Spices, Diwali Light, Wallpaper, Mattress, Rajasthani Bangle, Rajasthani Mojari, Kolkata Saree, Banarasi Saree, Gujarati Saree, Ghadchola Sarees, Lucknowi Clothes, Designer Kurtis, Western Wear, Khadi Shirts, Khadi Kurtis, Roti Maker, Diwali Gifts etc. are available. This exhibition will conclude on Sunday.