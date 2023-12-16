Local players perform well in qualifying round

Local players performed well in the qualifying round of MSLTA-NDHTA All India Ranking Championship Series for Under-16 Boys and Girls started at the NDHTA courts in Ramnagar on Saturday.

Cocal boys Abhimanyu Umre beat fifth seed Aarav Meril in a tough encounter 9-8(7-0). Another player Dhruv Mor surprised second seed Aariz Khan 6-0,6-1 while Akshat Dakshindas beat Yuvraj Chhabria 6-1,6-2 to proceed to the next stage of the tournament.

The match of the day was played between Mehul Fulzele and Vihaan Tarkunde as both boys were charged up and played their hearts out. In the end, Vihaan emerged victorious with the score reading 6-3, 4-6, 6-1

The main draw will be played from Monday morning at 8.30 am wherein other seeded players will be seen in action. This tournament will continue till Friday. Tournament supervisor Vishal Landge and his team are working hard to give the players a good venue. NDHTA officials Dr Sudhir Bhiwapurkar and Mr Vijay Naidu are the tournament director and secretary respectively.

Results

Round 2: Kabir Jaitly beat Tushar Jeswani 6-1, 6-2; Dhruv Mor beat Aariz Khan 6-0, 6-1; Sarthak Sundrani beat Raghav Gupta 6-0, 6-0, Akshat Dakshindas beat Yuvraj Chhabria 6-1, 6-2, Abhimanyu Umre beat Tanay Padgilwar 6-0, 6-1

Amogh Patil beat Arjun Mansingka 6-1, 6-1, Pranav Gaikwad beat Manvendra Trivedi 6-3, 6-1, Vihaan Tarkunde beat Mehul Fulzele 6-3, 6-4, 6-1