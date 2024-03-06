Lok Sabha Elections 2024: Rahul Gandhi to Contest From Amethi and Wayanad, Priyanka Gandhi to Make Electoral Debut from Raebareli

Congress leader Rahul Gandhi will contest the upcoming Lok Sabha elections from Uttar Pradesh's Amethi and Wayanad. Priyanka Gandhi Vadra will make her electoral debut from the party’s UP stronghold of Raebareli.

In the 2019 Lok Sabha polls, Rahul Gandhi lost to BJP's Smriti Irani by over 55,000 votes. Gandhi, a former Congress president, remains a prominent figure in Indian politics and currently serves as a Member of Parliament from Kerala's Wayanad constituency.

Priyanka Gandhi debuted as she has been fielded from Uttar Pradesh's Raebareli. In 2019, former Congress President Sonia Gandhi won from the Raebareli constituency. From 2004 until her appointment to the Rajya Sabha in 2024, the seat was held by Sonia Gandhi.

Priyanka's entry now comes after her mother said she would not seek re-election from Raebareli, a seat she has won five times in the past, including 2019. The BJP is still to announce its Raebareli candidate; in 2019, the party fielded Dinesh Pratap Singh, who slumped to defeat by over 1.8 lakh votes in the constituency.