Lokmat to start campaign tomorrow

After a gap of two years, Sports Journalists’ Association of Nagpur (SJAN) is organising the tournament. The kit distribution function was held at SJAN office on Friday. Director of OCW KMP Singh was the chief guest on the occasion. On Monday OCW CEO Sanjoy Roy will inaugurate the tournament in the presence of Vidarbha Cricket Association (VCA) president justice (retired) Vinay Deshpande and OCW director KMP Singh at 8.30 a.m.

Total six teams are participating in the league-cum-knock-out tournament. Group A includes defending champion Lokmat, Sakal and Punyanagari whereas Group ‘B’ comprises The Times of India, Tarun Bharat and Dainik Bhaskar. League matches wil be played at Vasant Nagar ground. The semi-finals and final will be played at Dr Ambedkar College ground, Deekshabhoomi.