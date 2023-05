Lokmat's Jain-Ambadkar in semis, Meenal, Yamini too enter SF

Lokmat's Ashish Jain-Raviraj Ambadwar duo entered the men's doubles semis whereas Meenal Jain and Yamini Rampalliwar made it to the women's singles semis in the Suyash Healthcare Badminton Tournament For Media Employees organised by Sports Journalists' Association of Nagpur (SJAN) organised at Subhedar Hall, Ravi Nagar on Friday.

Second seeded Ashish Jain-Raviraj Ambadwar got the better of Chetan Gadwaikar-Akshay Kawale 15-6, 15-4 to enter the semis. In the women's singles, Yamini Rampalliwar made a light work of Shivani Kukde 15-6, 15-4 whereas top seed Meenal Jain quelled the challenge of Preeti Valunjkar 15-12, 15-6.

The tournament is being organised in association with the Department of Sports and Physical Education of RTM Nagpur University and Nagpur District Badminton Association (NDBA).

Vikas Ahuja of Suyash Healthcare Group, Director of Department of Sports and Physical Education, RTM Nagpur University Dr Sharad Suryawanshi and Dr Satish Gawande inaugurated the competition. SJAN secretary Paritosh Pramanik, treasurer Nilesh Deshpande, tournament Convenor Sujan Masid, Naresh Shelke, Nikhil Kelapure and others were present.

Results:

Men's singles PQF: Rajesh Sharma (Lokmat) bt Swapnil Jain (Lokmat) 15-1, 15-5; Balmukund Kadwe (Bhaskar) bt Vilas Tijare (Lokmat) 15-7, 15-8; Sujan Masid (Bhaskar) bt Pravin Kathane (Lokmat) 15-10, 15-8.

First round: Pravin Kathane (Lokmat) bt Vijay Nagpure 15-14, 15-9; Raviraj Ambadwar (Lokmat) bt Kunal Admane (Dainik Bhaskar) 15-6, 15-5; Sujan Masid ( Dainik Bhaskar) bt Vishal Paras 15-6, 15-3; S S Ahmad bt Ankit Dongre (Dainik Bhaskar) 15-1, 15-1; Pranay Kamble (Lokmat) bt Kshitij Udar (Hitavada) 15-9, 15-10; Rajesh Sharma (Lokmat) bt Manoj Mule (Sakal) 15-11, 15-8; Akshay Kawale bt Nitin Padole (Dainik Bhaskar) 15-14, 15-9.

Men's Doubles Quarters: Ashish Jain-Raviraj Ambadwar (Lokmat) bt Chetan Gadwaikar-Akshay Kawale 15-6, 15-4; Mahesh Sarangi-S S Ahmad bt Wasim Qureshi-Pranay Kamble (Lokmat) 15-5, 15-3.

Women's Singles Quarters: Yamini Rampalliwar (Lokmat) bt Shivani Kukde ( Dainik Bhaskar) 15-6, 15-4; Meenal Jain (Lokmat) bt Preeti Valunjkar 15-12, 15-6; Deepika Gadekar (Navbharat) bt Manjusha Joshi (Square Media) 1514, 15-6; Pranjali Sharma got walk over.