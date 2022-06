Lokmat's Najpande eyeing double crown

Nagpur, June 18

Lokmat's Pankaj Najpande entered the men's doubles semis and men's singles quarters in the Ankur Seeds Carrom Tournament for media employees that got under way on Saturday at Press Club, Civil Lines. The tournament is jointly organised by Nagpur Press Club and Sports Journalists Association of Nagpur in association with Vidarbha Carrom Association.

State Information Commissioner Rahul Pande and director of Ankur Seeds Dilip Rodi inaugurated the competition. Press Club president Pradip Kumar Maitra, secretary, Bramhashankar Tripathi, SJAN president Dr Ram Thakur, secretary, Paritosh Pramanik, Vidarbha Carrom Association secretary Prabhjeet Singh Bachher, tournament \cConvenor Charudatta Kahu also shared the dais. SJAN treasurer Nilesh Deshpande, Anupam Soni, Piyush Patil, Nikhil Kelapure, Naresh Shelke and others were also present. Siddharth Narnaware is the chief referee of the tournament.

Dr Thakur conducted the programme while Kahu proposed a vote of thanks.

Results

Men's singles: 2nd Round: Dharmendra Kumar (ToI) bt Chitranjan Nagdeote (Lokmat) 14-11; Pankaj Najpande (Lokmat) bt Vinod Suryawanshi (Mahasagar) 25-8; Umesh Mahadeokar (Tarun Bharat) bt Mahesh Sarangi 17-3; Subhash Sharma bt Sudarshan Bagde ((News Ngp) 17-0.

Pre-quarters: Nasim Sheikh (The Hitavada) bt Wasim Qureshi (Lokmat) 25-0; Pankaj Najpande (Lokmat) bt Mahesh Sarangi 25-0; Kunal Raut (Mahasagar) bt Umesh Mahadeokar (Tarun Bharat) 25-0; Kartik Lokhande (The Hitavada) bt Bhimrao Lonare (IBMTV9) 18-5; Dharmendra Kumar (TOI) bt Satish Dandare (Navbharat); 25-0; Paritosh Pramanik (The Hitavada) bt Tilakchand Tembhurne (Vruttnama) 24-1; Umesh Pillare (National Sandesh) bt Subhash Sharma 5-4; Vijay Thakur (RNO) bt Charudutt Kahu (Tarun Bharat) 25-0.

Doubles QF: P Najpande-C Nagdeote (Lokmat) bt C Kahu- Ashish Joshi (TB) 25-13; P Pramanik-N Sheikh (The Hitavada) bt Durgaprasad Barwe-Umesh Pillare (Sandesh) 25-0; V Suryawanshi - K Raut (Mahasagar) bt S Sharma- V Thakur 25-4; M Srivas-M Sarangi bt K Lokhande-N Chinchkhede (The Hitavada) 21-13.