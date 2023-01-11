Maha Marathon demonstrates importance of healthy, happy life!

Nayan Ghate along with his colleagues will be participating in the fifth edition of Nagpur Maha Marathon to be held on February 5 at Kasturchand Park. He said that he had participated in this event three to four times with 40-50 colleagues and had run a distance of three and five kilometers. During his school life he participated in NCC, Mallakhamba, Kabaddi. After completing his civil engineering degree, he turned to the construction sector. Through Nirmay Infratech, which he started in 2019, he is providing employment to around 500 people.

Ghate said health is considered wealth. In order to keep ourselves fit and fine we should be vigilant and exercise every day. Exercising daily not only improves physical fitness but also gives positive energy in daily life. Saying that this energy can be used to succeed in daily work, Nayan Ghate said that he himself emphasises on routine exercises with the gym.

Nirmay wins trust of the people

While giving information about Nirmay Infratech, he said, "We have completed seven projects so far. Four luxury projects are taking shape at Hanumannagar, Udayanagar and Reshimbagh priced between Rs 30 lakh and Rs 1 crore Apart from this, plots approved by NMRDA are available in Jamtha and Waranga areas. There are also sites outside the district in Chandrapur and plots are available for sale in Umred.When asked what is the speciality of your company? Ghate said, 'RERA registered, premium project and prime location are our specialty. Nirmay has become a household name in a short period of time due to winning the trust of customers.'