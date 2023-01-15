Maha Marathon is fitness campaign

"Nagpur Maha Marathon has now become the identity of Nagpur city. All the professional runners in the state have included this marathon in their schedule and many new runners have started training for the marathon. Lokmat Maha Marathon has a great contribution in creating sports environment. The runners like the the planning of the event and the scope for talent. People of all ages should benefit from it."

Dr. Sharad Suryavanshi, Director of Sports, RTMNU

Running is a good exercise to keep one fit and disease free. Running can help control blood pressure, diabetes, obesity, and cholesterol and heart disease. Every person irrespective of age and gender should run to keep themselves and society fit.

-Anil Jawahirani, Runner OCR

Lokmat Maha Marathon is the biggest and best events in Nagpur city. The event is managed by the excellent team of Lokmat and Relax Zeal with perfection in management and timing. The Mah Marathon is getting bigger and better every year. I never miss it as it is my favorite marathon.'

-Jiten Gopwani Runner OCR