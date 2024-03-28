Maha teams off to winning starts

In the men's category, Maharashtra drubbed Telangana 7-0 thanks to Mohit Khobragade who scored five goals with hat-trick. He was ably supported by Jai Uikey (2).

In the women's section, Maharashtra recorded an easy 8-0 win over Jammu and Kashmir. Amisha Chaware netted total five goals including a hat-trick. Apurva Chaware (2) and Khushi Deshmukh (1) also played well.

In the junior boys section, Maharashtra thrashed Telangana 9-0. Thanks to Yash Pathal and Shourya Hiwase who scored three goals each. Dev Banait too played well and scored two.

Earlier president of Cycle Polo Federation of India Air Marshal (rtd) Padmakar Bapat inaugurated the tournament. Working president of Nagpur District Amateur Cycle Polo Association Dr Vinod Jaiswal presided over the function. Dr LR Lunge, Drinesh Sarve and others were also present on the occasion.

General secretary of All Maharashtra Cycle Polo Association Gajanan Burde conducted the proceedings and also proposed a vote of thanks.

Results

Senior men: Chhattisgarh bt Jammu and Kashmir 9-0, Kerala bt Odisha 7-0, Uttar Pradesh bt Bihar 7-0, Karnataka bt Gujarat 6-0, West Bengal bt Madhya Pradesh 7-0, Delhi bt Himachal 4-2, Assam bt Punjab 3-1, Chandigarh bt Meghalaya 2-0, Jharkhand bt Goa 4-1, Indian Arny bt Karnatka 8-0, Indian Air Force bt Karala (HC) 11-0.

Senior women: Chhattisgarh bt Kerala (HC) 6-1, West Bengal bt Tamil Nadu 5-1, Goa bt Delhi 3-1, Punjab bt Meghalaya 6-2, Andhra bt Assam 3-2, Himachal bt Jharkhand 5-3.

Junior men: Maharashtra bt Telangana 9-0, Chhattisgarh bt Kerala (HC) 5-0, Delhi bt Andhra Pradesh 6-4 Jharkhand bt Chandigarh 4-2.