Mahale, Kolhar, Bhoyar,Pande slam tons in drawn match

Batting first MSSC declared their innings after scoring massive total of 466 for 8. Mandar Mahale smashed 116 in 122 balls hitting 13 boundaries and four sixes. Akshay Kolhar also slammed a century (115, 109b, 21x4). For Advocate XI, Tejas Soni claimed four wickets for 108 runs.

In reply, Advocate XI were all out for 377. Satyam Bhoyar top scored with 124 (112b, 13x4, 6x6). Ashish Pande (113, 141b, 9x4, 5x6) also scored century. Both made 202 run partnership for the opening wicket. After Satyam was out on the score of 202, the innings of Advocate XI collapsed and they were all out for 377. For MSSC, Gaurav Farde claimed four wickets for 111 runs.