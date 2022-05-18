Maharashtra ATS in possession of Reiki terrorist at RSS headquarters

The Nagpur unit of Maharashtra ATS has arrested Raees Ahmed Asadullah Sheikh, a terrorist who was conducting Reiki at the RSS headquarters and Smriti Bhavan premises here. Raees Ahmed, a Jaish-e-Mohammed-affiliated terrorist from Jammu and Kashmir, had carried out Reiki at the Sangh headquarters on the orders of a Pakistani leader. They came to Nagpur on 13th July 2021 for Reiki. After doing Reiki, he returned to Jammu and Kashmir on July 15. After the explosives were seized in Jammu and Kashmir, it was revealed that Raees had done Reiki at the Sangh headquarters. After that, there was a commotion in Nagpur police.

Kotwali police had later registered a case against Raees. The case was handed over to the Anti-Terrorism Squad. Recently, anti-terrorism squad officials went to Kashmir. He has been taken into custody from there. The ATS is investigating.