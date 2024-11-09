Maharashtra Election 2024: Rs 8.16 Lakh in Cash Seized From Two Cars in Nagpur Amid Model Code of Conduct

Nagpur, Maharashtra (November 9, 2024): A total of Rs 8.16 lakh in cash has been seized from two cars in the Savner assembly constituency in Nagpur district, amid the model code of conduct in effect in Maharashtra since October 15 for the November 20 assembly elections.

According to reports, the Static Surveillance Teams (SST) carried out the seizures in two separate operations on Friday. In the first operation, Rs 3 lakh was found in one vehicle, followed by Rs 5.16 lakh in the second car later in the day.

"Cash consignments amounting to Rs 3 lakh and Rs 5.16 lakh were found in two separate cars in two operations conducted in the morning and evening hours," the police said, as quoted by PTI.

Read Also | Mumbai Voters to Get 20% Discount at Restaurants and Multiplexes on November 20 for Maharashtra Election 2024

Meanwhile, in Panvel, the Quick Response Team (QRT) seized Rs 3.49 lakh from a mini-tempo on the Mumbai-Goa Highway near Palaspe Phata on Saturday. The vehicle was stopped as part of a routine check by the QRT stationed at key locations to monitor vehicle movement during the election period. The driver could not provide a valid explanation for the cash, prompting authorities to seize it for further investigation.

A similar incident occurred on Friday when the QRT in Panvel intercepted a car on the Mumbai-Pune Highway in Kalamboli, seizing Rs 2 lakh in cash.

These actions are in compliance with the Election Commission’s model code of conduct, which aims to curb the illegal movement of cash and arms during the election campaign. The Election Commission, in collaboration with local police, has deployed multiple surveillance teams to ensure fair and transparent elections.

The Maharashtra Assembly elections are scheduled for November 20 and the results to be announced on November 23.