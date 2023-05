Mahatma Gandhi HS emerge overall champ

Mahatma Gandhi English Medium School secured highest 150 points to win the championship. They were followed by HTKBS Hingna (117) and Track Star Athletics Club (74) for the second and third place respectively.

Age group-wise championship

U-6 boys: Mahatma Gandhi English High School, Wanadongri (40), HTKBS Hingna (16), Shakuntala Sports Foundaiton Wanadongri (4)

U-6 girls: Mahatma Gandhi English Medium School, Wanadongri (38), Nav Maharashtra Krida Mandla (10), HTKBS (7)

U-8 boys: Mahatma Gandhi English Medium School, Wanadongri (16), Delhi Public school Mihan (12), HTKBS Hingna (8)

U-8 girls: Delhi Public School, Mihan (15), Mahatma Gandhi English Medium School, Wanadongri (11), SOS Atray Layour (10)

U-10 boys: Sandipnai School (16), HTKBS Hingna (13), SOS Hudkeshwar (13)

U-10 girls: Shakuntala Foundation (14), SOS Hudkeshwar (7), Mahatma Gandhi English Medium School, Wandongri (7),

U-12 boys: Track Star Athletics Club (22), Shakuntala Sports Foundation (15), Aai Foundation (12)

U-12 girls: Future Athletics Club (19), Sandipani School (18), HTKBS Hingna (16)

U-14 boys: HTKBS Hingna (19), SOS Hudkeshwar (17) BKCP Kamptee (15)

U-14 girls: Future Athletics Club (28), Track Star Athleitcs Club (17), RS Mundle English Medium School (17).