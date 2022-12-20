Mahi for state gymnastic meet

December 20, 2022

She is now selected to represent Nagpur Division at the State Level Gymnastic Competition in U-14 girls category scheduled at Shivchatrapati Krida Sankul, Balewadi, Pune from december 23 to 27.

Secretary Prakash Somalwaron behalf of Somalwar Academy, principal Damodar Thombre and all the teaching and non-teaching staff of Somalwar Nikalas have congratulate Mahi for her achievement and wish her good luck for the coming endeavor.

