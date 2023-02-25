Malvika crahes out, Ritika-Simran advance

In the round of 64, Malvika went down fighting to Ira Sharma 21-14, 10-21, 11-21 in three games. Earlier she made a light work of Sejjal Joshi 21-1, 21-2. In the doubles, Ritika Thaker-Simran Singhi defeated Pinky Karki-Yania Taring 21-11, 21-17. Now in the pre-quarters they will take on seventh seed Kanika Kanwal-Shivani Singh.

