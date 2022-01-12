Malvika enters 2nd round, to take on Saina

Nagpur, Jan 12

City shuttler Malvika Bansod made a light work of Samiya Imad Farooqui

21-18, 21-9 in just 34 minutes to enter the women singles second round in India Open Badminton Championship at New Delhi on Wednesday.

Now she will face London Olympic bronze medalist shuttler Saina Nehwal in the second round.

Bansod, who recently won the All India Senior ranking meet in Hyderabad, struggled to take control of the rallies in the opening game against Farooqui, who ran her close till the first mid-game interval. But just when it looked like the match could go down the wire, the left-handed Nagpur girl started to become more aggressive and bagged the first game. The second game was then a cakewalk for her.

Their second round match is slated on Thursday from 12 noon onwards.

Excited to play with Saina: Malvika

Talking with reporters on virtual platform about her encounter with Saina, Malvika said, " I am quite excited to play against Saina because this is my first encounter with her. I am really looking forward to playing with her in the second round".

About her first-round match with Samiya, the southpaw said, " Both of us started well but I found my rhythm a little later in the first game. But after that I took the big lead".Malvika said playing in an empty stadium is not really a matter for her. " It really doesn't matter for me. I love to play game that's it. I can play without spectators. Thats not big deal for me".

She also said the Uber Cup experience is helping her a lot. " In terms of confidence, Uber Cup experience is helping me a lot. I got to play against top ten players in the world".