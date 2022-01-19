Malvika, Ritika- Simran to be seen in action today

Nagpur, Jan 19

After a one-day gap international shuttler Malvika Bansod and the city's double specialist Ritika Thaker and her Mumbai partner Simran Singhi will be seen in action on Thursday in Syed Modi India International Badminton Championship in Lucknow.

It may be mentioned here that Malvika got walkover against Ashmita Chahila who tested Covid positive. Now in the second round Malvika will take on Prerna Niluri who made a light work of Tutvika Shivani 21-3, 21-4 in just 14 minutes.

City badminton lovers have a lot of expectations from Malvika who had hogged the limelight last week defeating London Olympic bronze medalist Saina Nehwal.

As far as Ritika and Simran are concerned, they will play women doubles match against seventh seed Treesa Jolly-Gayatri Gopichand after getting a walkover from the Indian pair of Deeksha Choudhary and Yashica Jakhar who were detected positive.

Since Ritika’s partner in mixed doubles Bokka Navaneeth’s male partner in the men’s doubles event also tested positive, Bokka had to withdraw. As a result, Ritika-Bokka had to concede their mixed doubles match to the Sri Lanka pair of Sachin Dias and Thilini Hendahewa.

The readers may recall that Ritika had to pull out from India Open as she tested positive after winning first round. Therefore, both Ritikaand Simrna are looking for a victory when they will take seventh seed pair.