Manali Brothers reord thumping 90 runs win

Batting first, Manali Brothers posted 156 for 3 in 8 overs. Ajay Pal hit 69 from 23 balls which had eight sixes and three fours. Rohti slammed 67 in 24 ball with 8 sixes and three boundaries.

In reply, managed 68 for 8. Bholu Khan scored unbeaten 39 runs. For the winners, Imran Ali took three wickets.

Other Results: Unity XI (59-8) lost to Sa Baba XI (64-1) by 9 wickets.

BS Sports (87-7) bt SK Brothers (81-6) by 6 runs.

Manali Brothers (89-5) bt SPD XI (47 all out) by 42 runs.

SPD XI (108-4) bt Arsh XI Superstars (100-2) by eight runs.