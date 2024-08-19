Mansar FC, Bazne Zulfikar FC enter final

In the first semifinal, Mansar Mines FC defeted Kasshi FC 2-1. Karan Bhimte struck twice for Mansar in 4th and 28th minutes. For Kaashi FC Shanku Nagpal scored the goal in the 10th minute.

In the second semifinal, Bazme Zulfikar defeated Four Poles 4-3 in tie-breaker.

Friends Sixteen FC achieved the fifth place whereas Rohan XI FC finished sixth. Team Hustle FC and Royal FC secured seventh and eighth place respectivley.