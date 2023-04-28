Mehul creates history, scalps all ten wickets

After unsuitable ground conditions ruined first day’s action on Thursday, Mehul ran through the Gondia innings on Friday, dismissing them for a mere 76 in 15.1 overs. The left-arm orthodox spinner finished with figures of 10/22 in 7.1 overs to etch his name in record books.

Chandrapur declared their first innings on 157/9 in 40.1 overs in a bid to force an outright victory but Gondia fared much better in their second essay, making 186/7 and forcing a draw. Chandrapur were declared winners on the basis of first innings lead.

Mehul picked up four wickets in the second innings to finish with match figures of 14/89.