MOIL XI drub Aai Foundation 5-0

Thanks to Parmanand Durve who netted two goals for the winners in the 24th and 52nd minutes. Jatin Maraui also struck twice in the 45th and 56th minjutes.. Nitesh Kathaute (35th min) was another scorer.

in another rmatch, Orange Sports Associaiton and Young Boys played out a goalless draw. In the first division, Baba FC recorded 3-1 victory over Sultan FC. Anwar Ansari (10th min),

Shahid Ansari (41st min) and Sadaf( 47th min) scored one goal each for Baba FC, For Sultan, Salame scored the solitary goal in the 39th minutes. In another match, Friends Academy defeated Orange City 2-1.