MOIL, Young Muslim record victories

Nagpur, Dec 23

MOIL XI and Young Muslim Football Club (YMFC) recorded victories over their opponents in the ongoing JSW Elite Division Football Tournament organised by Nagpur District Football Association (NDFA) on Thursday.

In the 46th minute, Pavin Bhalavi scored an all-important goal for MOIL on Sourabh's left-wing cross against Nagpur Blues.

In another match, Young Muslim defeated SECR 1-0. Thanks to Fahd Junaid who struck in te 26th minute on a penalty kick. SECr defender committed a could by flooring Akshay Singh who was rushing towards the 'D'area. As a result match referee gave penalty kick to Young Muslim on which Fahad capitalised.

On Friday, Rahul Club will play Ansar Sporting at Suyog Nagar ground at 2.30 p.m.'