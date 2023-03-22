Mominpura, Young Ansar enter final

In the first semifinal, Mominpura defeated Al Aziz 5-3 in tie-breker. The score was equalised (1-1) during the regulation time.

In the 11th minute, Sharif Qureshi gav e1-0 lead to Mominpura. After a change of ends, KEtan Wanjari equalised the score for Al Aziz in the 56th minute by converting excellent opportunity.

In tie-breaker, Nadeem , Ikram, Zulfekar and Rishab Kanojiya perfectly converted their opportunities. For Al Aziz side, only Charlie and Ravi Roka succeeded in scoring then goals. During the proceedings match referee cautioned Vikky of Mominpura in the 55th minute. Al Aziz's Taslim Ahemad was also warned in the 40 6 minutes.

In the second semi-final, Young Ansar recorded 4-3 victory over Rahul Academy thru tiebreker.

The score was nil during the regulation time. In penalty shootout, Vishal, Ahtesham, Fuzail and

Naim Ahmed scored the goals for Young Ansar. For Rahul Acadmey, Devanshu Kanojiya, Imanual Bobde and Ivan Mandonca found the net.

Today's fixtures (finals)

First division : Sportian fc Vs Zainish FC at 1.30 pm

Snior division: Young Ansar Vs Mominpura FC at 2.30 pm