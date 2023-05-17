MRCC record huge victory over Anurag, Bhosale devastating

At Central Railway ground, in response to MRCC's first innings score of 448, Anurag were all out for 119 in 34.4 overs. Only Pawan Chandel (50) showed some resistance. Ganesh Bhosale and Sanket Gawande shared six wickets between them. Following on Anurag were all out for a paltry 41. Thanks to Bhonsale who ripped thru the batting line up and captured six wickets for ten runs.

In another match at Kalamna gorund, Reshimbagh Gymkhana took first innings lead over Central Dhantoli Cricket Club. AT VC AJamtha, AIR were leading by 207 runs against Advocate XI.

BRIEF SCORES (At Stumps, DAY 2)

At Central Railway Ground

Medical Representative Cricket Club 1st innings: 448/3 in 80 overs

Anurag Cricket Club Kamptee 1st Innings: 119 all out in 34.4 overs (Pawan Chandel 50; Ganesh Bhosale 3/37, Sanket Gawande 3/23.

Anurag Cricket Club Kamptee 2nd Innings: (following on) 41 all out in 16.1 overs (Ganesh Bhosale 6/10)

Result: Medical Representative Cricket Club won by an innings and 288 runs

At Kalamna Ground: Central Dhantoli Cricket Club 1st innings: 234 all out in 72.3

Reshimbagh Gymkhana 1st innings: 271 all out in 66.5 overs (Siddhesh Dandewar 49, Kaustubh Vyavahare 34, Sandesh Durugwar 65, Devashish Rane 32; Kaushik Katale 3/24, Nakul Potode 3/96)

Central Dhantoli Cricket Club 2nd innings: 57/1 in 19 overs

Central Dhantoli CC lead by 20 runs

At Jamtha Stadium: Advocate XI CC 1st innings 76 all out in 24.3 overs

All India Reporter 1st innings: 439/8 decl in 78.5 overs (Siddharth Koli 50, Kshitiz Dahiya 74, Akash Kombe 116, Mayank Jasore 117 n.o., Pushpak Gujar 38)

Advocate XI CC 2nd innings: 156/4 in 50 overs (Vedant Dighade 69 batting)

Advocate XI CC trail by 207 runs

At Ambedkar College Ground

Eleven Star Cricket Club 1st innings: 294 all out in 79.1 overs

Indian Gymkhana 1st innings: 93 all out in 36.4 overs (Tejas Soni 5/25, Aaditya Khilote 3/11)

Indian Gymkhana 2nd innings (Following on): 154/2 in 38 overs (S Ramaswamy 79 batting, Aahan Joshi 36)

Indian Gymkhana trail by 47 runs

At Gurunanak Pharmacy College Ground

Ruby Colts 1st innings 248 all out in 65.2 overs

Lipton Cricket Club 1st innings: 366/9 in 80 overs (Abhishek Agrawal 137, Prerit Agrawal 41, Kushal Pimpalkar 58, Niraj Bobde 46 n.o.)

Ruby Colts 2nd innings 21/2 in 6 overs

Ruby Colts trail by 97 runs