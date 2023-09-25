Mumbai, MP record easy victories

The first match of the day on Monday got off to a late start, resulting in the reduction of overs to 10 per side. Prasad Pawar struck an unbeaten 35, while Angkrish Raghuvanshi (30) and Naushad Khan (30) chipped in with useful scores to help MCA post 108/3 in their allotted 10 overs.

Former India pacer Dhawal Kulkarni (2/11) and Tushar Deshpande (0/10) then bowled brilliantly with the new ball to keep Bapuna XI in check. Former Delhi batsman Dhruv Shorey, who will turn out for Vidarbha this season, remained unbeaten on 38, while Nayan Chavan made 49 but it was not enough as their team lost by 15 runs.

In a later match on the same ground, MPCA captain Venkatesh Iyer led from the front, making 71 off 46 balls with 5 sixes and 4 boundaries to help his team post 188/7 in 20 overs. Chhattisgarh were never in the race and folded up for 104, leaving MPCA victorious by 84 runs.

BRIEF SCORES

Venue: VCA’s Civil Lines ground

Mumbai CA 108/3 in 10 overs (Angkrish Raghuvanshi 30, Naushad Khan 30, Prasad Pawar 35 n.o.; Shubham Kapse 1/12, Aditya Sarvate 1/13, Lalit Yadav 1/17)

Bapuna XI 93/2 in 10 overs (Deepak Shorey 38 n.o., Nayan Chavan 49; Dhawal Kulkarni 2/11)

Result: Mumbai CA won by 15 runs

MPCA VS CSCS

Madhya Pradesh CA 188/7 in 20 overs (Anand 50, Venkatesh Iyer 71, Aniket 26; Dev Aditya Singh 3/31, Kuldeep Sai Painkra 2/35)

CSCS 104 all out in 17.1 overs (Eknath Kerkar 50, Dev Aditya Singh 23; Kumar Kartikeya Singh 3/12, Rahul Batham 2/7, Arshad 2/8)

Result: MPCA won by 84 runs\