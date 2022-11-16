Nabira, SB City, IDCPE win
By Lokmat English Desk | Published: November 16, 2022 10:40 PM 2022-11-16T22:40:02+5:30 2022-11-16T22:40:02+5:30
Nabira College Katol along with Shree Binzani City College, Ishwar Deshmukh College of Physical Education and Sriniketan College of ...
Nabira College Katol along with Shree Binzani City College, Ishwar Deshmukh College of Physical Education and Sriniketan College of Arts and Commerce registered victories in Inter-College Kho Kho Tournament.
Nabira College of Katol defeated Arvindbabu Deshmukh College by 16-13 i.e. 3 points in the final match of Group A at the Nagpur University Ground in Ravi Nagar. In Group B match, Sri Binzani City College defeated Dharampeth Science College by 15-8. In the final match of Group C, IDCPE downed Indutai College of Physical Education 12-2. In Group D, Sriniketan College of Arts and Commerce entered the next round defeating Dhanwate National College by 12-6Open in app