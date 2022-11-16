Nabira, SB City, IDCPE win

Nabira College Katol along with Shree Binzani City College, Ishwar Deshmukh College of Physical Education and Sriniketan College of Arts and Commerce registered victories in Inter-College Kho Kho Tournament.

Nabira College of Katol defeated Arvindbabu Deshmukh College by 16-13 i.e. 3 points in the final match of Group A at the Nagpur University Ground in Ravi Nagar. In Group B match, Sri Binzani City College defeated Dharampeth Science College by 15-8. In the final match of Group C, IDCPE downed Indutai College of Physical Education 12-2. In Group D, Sriniketan College of Arts and Commerce entered the next round defeating Dhanwate National College by 12-6