Nagpur: 29 Arrested in Late-Night NDPS Raids at Hookah Parlours Under ‘Operation Thunder’

As part of 'Operation Thunder', the NDPS Cell of the Crime Branch raided Shosha Cafe in Dharampeth and Hub Cafe in Sadar Chhavni, arresting 29 individuals, including the operators. The late-night operation on Saturday (July 26) has sparked panic among hookah parlour operators across the city.

Shosha Hookah Parlour, located in Bhange Apartment, Dharampeth, was previously operated by Avinash Bhusari, who was shot dead by the Hiranwar gang in April. Following his death, Prem Janorkar took over the establishment, despite not having officially transferred the documents into his name.

Acting on the directives of Police Commissioner Dr Ravindra Singal and DCP Rahul Makanikar, PI Gajanan Gulhane led the NDPS team in the Saturday night raid. Several young individuals were found smoking banned hookah products inside. Upon inspection, the team detained the operator, a waiter, 23 youths, including a minor, and two girls. Hookah pots and other items worth 50,000 were seized. It was also revealed that Prem Janorkar has prior cases registered against him under the COPTA and Liquor Prohibition Act. A fresh case has now been filed at Ambazari Police Station.

In a similar operation, the team raided Hub Café, situated in Acharaj Tower, Chhavni. Its operator, Romeo Raymond Michael (46), had been running a hookah parlour in the basement of the building. Two concealed doors had been installed as escape routes in the event of a police raid. These doors were hidden behind a sofa, rendering them invisible at first glance. Despite this attempt at concealment, the police apprehended Michael and three other youths.