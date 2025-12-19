Nagpur: 3 Workers Killed, Several Injured After Water Tank Collapse at Solar Plant in Butibori MIDC

Nagpur Water Tank Collapse News: A major accident occurred at the solar plant in Phase 2 of Butibori MIDC on Wednesday, December 19, 2025. Three workers were killed on the spot after a large water tank inside the plant premises suddenly burst. Eight other workers were seriously injured. Officials said the number of injured may rise.

After receiving information, local police, fire brigade teams and emergency services rushed to the site. Rescue work was carried out at a fast pace. The bodies of the deceased workers were taken into custody and sent for further examination.

The incident has caused concern across the industrial area. Questions have again been raised about worker safety. The administration has started an inquiry into the cause of the accident. Officials said strict action will be taken if negligence is found.