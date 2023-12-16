Nagpur City, Mominpura play 1-1 draw

In the very second minute, Moin Kamal gave the lead to Nagpur Cty. He headed the ball into the target on the left wing cross of Ansari.

Ten minutes later Mominpura succeeded in levelling the score. Thanks to Sameer for scored beautiful equaliser thru the header of Ikram's cross. The elite division match between SECR and Big Ben ended in a goalless draw.

Meanwhile from Sunday the Super league matches in Elite Division will be played at JSW Kalmeshwar ground. On Sunday, defending champions Young Muslim will take on SE Railway whereas Rahul Club will play Rabbani Club Kamptee.